Three points for Chaska Hawks after third-period win against St. Louis Park Orioles

The Chaska Hawks defeated the home-team St. Louis Park Orioles 6-1. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Chaska managed to pull out a win.

The visiting Hawks opened strong, with Nathan Hinze scoring in the first minute, assisted by Tristin Wassengeso.

The Orioles' Cole Taylor tied the game 1-1 late into the first period, assisted by Griffin Krone.

The Hawks took the lead early in the third period when Matthew Magnusson netted one, assisted by Zach Markwell and Luke Iverson.

Ty Broten increased the lead to 3-1 two minutes later.

Ty Broten increased the lead to 4-1 just one minute later, assisted by Tristin Wassengeso and Peyton Chase.

Luke Iverson increased the lead to 5-1 just one minute later, assisted by Blake Markwell and Ty Smith.

Zach Markwell then increased the lead to 6-1 late into the third.

Coming up:

The Orioles host the Waconia Wildcats on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Louis Park Rec Center. The Hawks will face Chanhassen at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Chaska Community Center.