Three points for Breck Mustangs after third-period win against Southwest Christian Stars

The Breck Mustangs defeated the home-team Southwest Christian Stars 4-2. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Breck managed to pull out a win.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Caleb Bendell. Jared Greiner and Owen Zick assisted.

The Mustangs' Erik Nordseth tied the game in the first period, assisted by Nate Miller.

The Stars took the lead with a goal from Eli Hoffman halfway through the first, assisted by Tate Hardacre and Kael Lundquist.

Erik Nordseth scored in the second period, assisted by Colton Engelsma.

The Mustangs took the lead, after only 29 seconds into the third period when Nate Miller found the back of the net, assisted by Ben Amato.

Brady Bjerke increased the lead to 4-2 late in the third period.

Next up:

The teams play their next games on Saturday. The Stars will host the Tigers at 2 p.m. CST at Burich Arena, and the Mustangs will visit the Minneapolis players at 1 p.m. CST at Breck/Anderson Arena.