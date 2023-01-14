Three points for Apple Valley/Burnsville Eagles after third-period win against Prior Lake Lakers

The Apple Valley/Burnsville Eagles defeated the visiting Prior Lake Lakers 2-1. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Apple Valley/Burnsville managed to pull out a win.

Apple Valley/Burnsville's Sam Arendt scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Lakers took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Matthew Pavek.

Cole Sieben scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Sam Arendt.

Sam Arendt took the lead in the third period, assisted by Carter Ranning and Nick Lind.

Next games:

The Eagles play Eastview away on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena. The Lakers will face Lakeville South at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Dakotah! Ice Center.