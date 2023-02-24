Thief River Falls Prowlers win over Red Lake Falls Eagles

The Thief River Falls Prowlers have won their knockout game against the Red Lake Falls Eagles 6-1, securing their spot in the next round of the playoffs.

The Prowlers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Max Arlt. Braydin Lund assisted.

The Eagles' Evan Girdler tied it up 1-1 late in the first, assisted by Brock Knott and Gavin Girdler.

The Prowlers scored four goals in second period an held the lead 5-1 going in to the second break.

Jace Erickson increased the lead to 6-1 in the third period, assisted by Braydin Lund.