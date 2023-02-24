Sponsored By
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Thief River Falls Prowlers win over Red Lake Falls Eagles

The Thief River Falls Prowlers have won their knockout game against the Red Lake Falls Eagles 6-1, securing their spot in the next round of the playoffs.

February 23, 2023 10:05 PM

The Prowlers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Max Arlt. Braydin Lund assisted.

The Eagles' Evan Girdler tied it up 1-1 late in the first, assisted by Brock Knott and Gavin Girdler.

The Prowlers scored four goals in second period an held the lead 5-1 going in to the second break.

Jace Erickson increased the lead to 6-1 in the third period, assisted by Braydin Lund.

