High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Thief River Falls Prowlers win at home against Northern Lakes Lightning

The Thief River Falls Prowlers won when they visited the Northern Lakes Lightning on Saturday. The final score was 5-2.

January 07, 2023 09:15 PM
The hosting Prowlers took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Max Arlt. Braydin Lund and Tysen Loeffler assisted.

The Prowlers increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Jaxon Hams netted one, assisted by Jace Erickson.

Late, Max Arlt scored a goal, assisted by Tysen Loeffler and Rylan Leake, making the score 3-0.

The Lightning narrowed the gap to 3-1 within the first minute of the third period when Logan Verville scored, assisted by Isaac Peterson and Darby Boelter.

Max Arlt increased the lead to 4-1 five minutes later, assisted by Tysen Loeffler and Braydin Lund.

Cooper Lawrence increased the lead to 5-1 two minutes later, assisted by Paul Anderson and Gabe Winters.

Logan Verville narrowed the gap to 5-2 only seconds later, assisted by Isaac Peterson and Darby Boelter.

Next games:

Both teams play on Tuesday, with the Prowlers hosting the Bears at 6 p.m. CST at International Arena, and the Lightning playing the Hilltoppers at 7 p.m. CST at Breezy Point Hockey Center.

