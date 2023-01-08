Thief River Falls Prowlers win at home against Northern Lakes Lightning

The Thief River Falls Prowlers won when they visited the Northern Lakes Lightning on Saturday. The final score was 5-2.

The hosting Prowlers took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Max Arlt. Braydin Lund and Tysen Loeffler assisted.

The Prowlers increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Jaxon Hams netted one, assisted by Jace Erickson.

Late, Max Arlt scored a goal, assisted by Tysen Loeffler and Rylan Leake, making the score 3-0.

The Lightning narrowed the gap to 3-1 within the first minute of the third period when Logan Verville scored, assisted by Isaac Peterson and Darby Boelter.

Max Arlt increased the lead to 4-1 five minutes later, assisted by Tysen Loeffler and Braydin Lund.

Cooper Lawrence increased the lead to 5-1 two minutes later, assisted by Paul Anderson and Gabe Winters.

Logan Verville narrowed the gap to 5-2 only seconds later, assisted by Isaac Peterson and Darby Boelter.

Next games:

Both teams play on Tuesday, with the Prowlers hosting the Bears at 6 p.m. CST at International Arena, and the Lightning playing the Hilltoppers at 7 p.m. CST at Breezy Point Hockey Center.