Thief River Falls Prowlers win 9-2 on the road against Greenway Raiders

The Thief River Falls Prowlers won on the road on Friday, handing the Greenway Raiders a defeat 9-2.

The Prowlers scored five goals in first period an held the lead 5-1 going in to the first break.

The second period ended with a 9-2 lead for the Prowlers.

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday, with the Raiders hosting East Grand Forks at 2 p.m. CST at Hodgins-Berardo Arena, and the Prowlers hosting Hibbing/Chisholm at 2 p.m. CST at Hibbing Memorial Arena.