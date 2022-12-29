Thief River Falls Prowlers dig deep in the third to win against Tartan Titans

The Thief River Falls Prowlers and the visiting Tartan Titans were tied going into the third, but Thief River Falls pulled away for a 6-2 victory in game action.

The Prowlers took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Jace Erickson. Braydin Lund and Tysen Loeffler assisted.

Brody Laska scored late in the second period, assisted by Gavin Buche.

The Titans took the lead early into the third period when Noah Joyce netted one, assisted by Colin Kammerer.

Jace Erickson tied it up 2-2 seven minutes later, assisted by Tysen Loeffler and Max Arlt.

Max Arlt took the lead two minutes later, assisted by Rylan Leake.

Tysen Loeffler increased the lead to 4-2 only seconds later, assisted by Max Arlt.

Max Arlt then increased the lead to 5-2 late into the third.

Jaxon Hams increased the lead to 6-2 two minutes later.

Next games:

The Prowlers host the Fargo North Spartans in the next game at home on Thursday at 2 p.m. CST at Ralph Engelstad Arena - Ralph Engelstad Hockey Classic. The same day, the Titans will host the Pirates at 12 p.m. CST at Ralph Engelstad Arena - Ralph Engelstad Hockey Classic.