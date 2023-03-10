The Rink Live's Eli Swanson recaps the boys state hockey tournament

ST. PAUL — Eli Swanson of The Rink Live joins colleague Mick Hatten on Friday to talk about the Minnesota state boys hockey tournament.

Swanson talks about Warroad's top line, Carson Pilgrim tape job on his stick, the wild Moorhead-Edina finish and more.

Swanson talks about the high school girls tournament a few weeks ago and his thoughts on Gentry Academy's play.

Look for other podcasts throughout the day.