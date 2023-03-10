Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

The Rink Live's Eli Swanson recaps the boys state hockey tournament

Swanson talks about Warroad's top line, Carson Pilgrim tape job on his stick, the wild Moorhead-Edina finish and more.

TRLP Eli.jpg
The Rink Live's Eli Swanson and Mick Hatten.
The Rink Live
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
March 10, 2023 11:05 AM

ST. PAUL — Eli Swanson of The Rink Live joins colleague Mick Hatten on Friday to talk about the Minnesota state boys hockey tournament.

Swanson talks about Warroad's top line, Carson Pilgrim tape job on his stick, the wild Moorhead-Edina finish and more.

Swanson talks about the high school girls tournament a few weeks ago and his thoughts on Gentry Academy's play.

Look for other podcasts throughout the day.

Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Rob Beer is the digital content manager for Forum Communications. A journalist with Forum Communications since 1991, he is the editor of The Rink Live and assists with Northland Outdoors and other content produced by the company.
What to read next
Hill-Murry vs Andover_0753.jpg
Minnesota Boys
2023 Minnesota State High School League Boys Hockey Section & State Tournament Brackets
Follow the MSHSL boys hockey postseason with brackets from every section and state tournament information.
March 10, 2023 08:03 AM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Cretin-Derham Hall vs Maple Grove_0032.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Thursday Tourney Notebook: Mystery mottos and cursed potatoes
Find out more about Cretin-Derham Hall's mysterious phrase seen in the student section on Thursday and the Spuds' recent misfortunes at the state tournament
March 10, 2023 07:09 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Maple Grove vs Andover_0144.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Minnesota Boys High School Hockey Streaming Schedule
Follow this page for updates on live stream broadcast information for boys high school hockey teams from all around the State of Hockey!
March 10, 2023 01:03 AM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Lakeville South vs Andover_0793.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Gavyn Thoreson's hat trick lifts Andover into Class AA semis
"I think we just started clicking, and the rest is history from there," said Thoreson after the win over fifth-ranked Lakeville South
March 10, 2023 12:14 AM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT