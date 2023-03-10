The Rink Live's Eli Swanson recaps the boys state hockey tournament
Swanson talks about Warroad's top line, Carson Pilgrim tape job on his stick, the wild Moorhead-Edina finish and more.
ST. PAUL — Eli Swanson of The Rink Live joins colleague Mick Hatten on Friday to talk about the Minnesota state boys hockey tournament.
Swanson talks about the high school girls tournament a few weeks ago and his thoughts on Gentry Academy's play.
