High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

The Rink Live: State hockey live blog - March 8, 2023

Follow our daily live blog as the top teams in Minnesota boys high school hockey faceoff this week at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul in hopes of claiming a coveted state championship.

0-REAL GAME WINNING SHOT-DSC_2705.JPG
Alexandria juniors Gavin Olson (back) and Leo Kompelien (3) celebrate after Kompelien scored the game-winning goal for Alexandria in the Section 6A Championship over Fergus Falls on March 2, 2023. Alexandria plans Mahtomedi in Class A quarterfinal action Wednesday.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press
The Rink Live
By The Rink Live
March 08, 2023 10:49 AM

Follow Class A action from the 2023 Minnesota State High School League boys' hockey tournament starting today. Class AA quarterfinals begin Thursday. Check back for each day through Saturday for a new live blog for that day's action.

Class A quarterfinals today

  • Luverne Vs Hermantown, 11 a.m.
  • Alexandria Area vs Mahtomedi, 1 p.m.
  • St. Cloud Cathedral vs Warroad, 6 p.m.
  • Northfield vs Orono, 8 p.m.

