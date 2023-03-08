The Rink Live: State hockey live blog - March 8, 2023
Follow our daily live blog as the top teams in Minnesota boys high school hockey faceoff this week at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul in hopes of claiming a coveted state championship.
Follow Class A action from the 2023 Minnesota State High School League boys' hockey tournament starting today. Class AA quarterfinals begin Thursday. Check back for each day through Saturday for a new live blog for that day's action.
Class A quarterfinals today
- Luverne Vs Hermantown, 11 a.m.
- Alexandria Area vs Mahtomedi, 1 p.m.
- St. Cloud Cathedral vs Warroad, 6 p.m.
- Northfield vs Orono, 8 p.m.
