The Rink Live reporter Sydney Wolf shares her state tournament experience, surprises
Our high school beat writer joins Jess Myers to recap the boys tournament so far
ST. PAUL — Sydney Wolf, the high school beat reporter for The Rink Live, recaps the boys state tournament with colleague Jess Myers on the podcast.
They discuss the key games of the tournament, the plethora of overtime contests and more, including the women's hockey playoffs.
Her prediction for Class A: "I'd be surprised if its not Hermantown-Warroad again," Wolf said.
Just after a Zephyr goal was called back, a clearing attempt ricocheted off an official and led to a Hermantown score.
Swanson talks about Warroad's top line, Carson Pilgrim tape job on his stick, the wild Moorhead-Edina finish and more.
Find out more about Cretin-Derham Hall's mysterious phrase seen in the student section on Thursday and the Spuds' recent misfortunes at the state tournament
"I think we just started clicking, and the rest is history from there," said Thoreson after the win over fifth-ranked Lakeville South
Unseeded Hill-Murray gives Minnetonka a run for their money, but the Skippers come out on top with just 39 seconds remaining in overtime.
The Spuds erased a three-goal deficit with 8:39 left in regulation before falling in double overtime.
The Raiders take a 3-1 win in the Class AA quarterfinals over second-seeded Maple Grove in a match where no penalties were called.
Luverne senior Brady Bork taped up his hockey stick and wrote three words on blade. Then he waited for his moment.
Take a more in-depth look at some of the best parts of the first day of the 2023 Tourney so far.
