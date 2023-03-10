Sponsored By
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

The Rink Live reporter Sydney Wolf shares her state tournament experience, surprises

Our high school beat writer joins Jess Myers to recap the boys tournament so far

TRLP Sydney.jpg
Jess Myers and Sydney Wolf of The Rink Live.
The Rink Live
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
March 10, 2023 11:45 AM

ST. PAUL — Sydney Wolf, the high school beat reporter for The Rink Live, recaps the boys state tournament with colleague Jess Myers on the podcast.

They discuss the key games of the tournament, the plethora of overtime contests and more, including the women's hockey playoffs.

Her prediction for Class A: "I'd be surprised if its not Hermantown-Warroad again," Wolf said.

MORE RINK LIVE PODCASTS FROM STATE BOYS HOCKEY TOURNEY
JW_1412.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Mahtomedi the victim of the tourney's unluckiest swing
Just after a Zephyr goal was called back, a clearing attempt ricocheted off an official and led to a Hermantown score.
March 10, 2023 12:13 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
TRLP Eli.jpg
Minnesota Boys
The Rink Live's Eli Swanson recaps the boys state hockey tournament
Swanson talks about Warroad's top line, Carson Pilgrim tape job on his stick, the wild Moorhead-Edina finish and more.
March 10, 2023 11:05 AM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
Hill-Murry vs Andover_0753.jpg
Minnesota Boys
2023 Minnesota State High School League Boys Hockey Section & State Tournament Brackets
Follow the MSHSL boys hockey postseason with brackets from every section and state tournament information.
March 10, 2023 08:03 AM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Cretin-Derham Hall vs Maple Grove_0032.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Thursday Tourney Notebook: Mystery mottos and cursed potatoes
Find out more about Cretin-Derham Hall's mysterious phrase seen in the student section on Thursday and the Spuds' recent misfortunes at the state tournament
March 10, 2023 07:09 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Lakeville South vs Andover_0793.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Gavyn Thoreson's hat trick lifts Andover into Class AA semis
"I think we just started clicking, and the rest is history from there," said Thoreson after the win over fifth-ranked Lakeville South
March 10, 2023 12:14 AM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
Hill Murray vs Minnetonka_0203.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Minnesota Duluth commit scores in OT as top-seed Minnetonka narrowly escapes Hill-Murray
Unseeded Hill-Murray gives Minnetonka a run for their money, but the Skippers come out on top with just 39 seconds remaining in overtime.
March 09, 2023 10:19 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Moorhead vs Edina_2069.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Moorhead storms back, Edina ends epic battle in double OT
The Spuds erased a three-goal deficit with 8:39 left in regulation before falling in double overtime.
March 09, 2023 05:29 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
Cretin-Derham Hall vs Maple Grove_0392.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Cretin-Derham Hall outworks Maple Grove, earns narrow victory in Class AA quarterfinal
The Raiders take a 3-1 win in the Class AA quarterfinals over second-seeded Maple Grove in a match where no penalties were called.
March 09, 2023 03:13 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf

Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Rob Beer is the digital content manager for Forum Communications. A journalist with Forum Communications since 1991, he is the editor of The Rink Live and assists with Northland Outdoors and other content produced by the company.
