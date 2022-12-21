Teng scores twice in Duluth East Greyhounds' win over Andover Huskies

The Duluth East Greyhounds bested the visiting Andover Huskies 5-1 on Tuesday.

The Greyhounds took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Thomas Gunderson. Cole Christian and Grady Downs assisted.

The Greyhounds increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Wyatt Peterson netted one, assisted by Grant Winkler and Thomas Gunderson.

The Greyhounds made it 3-0 with a goal from Noah Teng.

Halfway through, Cole Christian scored a goal, assisted by Noah Teng and Wyatt Peterson, making the score 4-0.

Ben Doll narrowed the gap to 4-1 early in the third period, assisted by Cooper Conway and Cayden Casey.

Noah Teng increased the lead to 5-1 four minutes later.

Coming up:

The Greyhounds travel to Duluth Marshall on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Mars Lakeview Arena. The Andover Huskies host Benilde-St. Margaret's to play the Red Knights on Tuesday at 5 p.m. CST.