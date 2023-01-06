Tartan Titans reverse deficit to clinch victory

The Tartan Titans were challenged and were behind by 1-3 after two periods in the game against the South St. Paul Packers. However, the change came in the third period and the game ended in 4-3 for road-team Tartan.

Tartan's Gavin Buche scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Titans took the lead when Noah Joyce scored assisted by Gavin Buche.

Packers' Cole Stever tallied a goal in the second period, making the score 1-1.

The Packers made it 2-1 halfway through when Roddick Simons scored the first goal, assisted by Brody Shepard .

The Packers made it 3-1 with a goal from Roddick Simons.

The Titans narrowed the gap to 3-2 within the first minute when Colin Kammerer beat the goalie, assisted by Tate Bertelsen.

The Titans tied the score 3-3, after only 54 seconds into the third period when Brody Laska netted one, assisted by Shawn Duggan.

Gavin Buche took the lead halfway through the third period, assisted by Noah Joyce and Stone Resch.

Coming up:

The Packers host the Simley Spartans in the next game on the road on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Veterans Memorial Community Center. The same day, the Titans will host the Bears at 2 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden.