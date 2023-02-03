Tartan Titans have ended their losing streak after 0-7 vs. Simley Spartans

The game between the Simley Spartans and the hosting Tartan Titans finished 7-0. Tartan's victory puts an end to a 10-game losing streak.

The Titans took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Connor Wobse. Shawn Duggan and Noah Joyce assisted.

The Titans increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Shawn Duggan late in the first period, assisted by Noah Joyce and Brody Laska.

The second period ended with a 5-0 lead for the Titans.

The Titans increased the lead to 6-0 early into the third period when Stone Resch scored, assisted by Tate Bertelsen and Colin Kammerer.

In the end the 7-0 came from Brody Laska who increased the Titans' lead, assisted by Gavin Buche and Noah Joyce, early into the third. That left the final score at 7-0.

Next games:

On Saturday, the Titans will play the Packers at 3 p.m. CST at Hopkins Royals, and the Spartans will play the Zephyrs at 12:45 p.m. CST at St. Croix Valley Recreation Center.