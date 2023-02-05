Tartan Titans dig deep in the third to win against South St. Paul Packers

The Tartan Titans and the visiting South St. Paul Packers were tied going into the third, but Tartan pulled away for a 4-2 victory in game action.

The first period was scoreless, and in the second period, the Titans took the lead when Noah Joyce scored the first goal assisted by Shawn Duggan and Brody Laska.

In the middle of the second period, Jacob Bann scored a goal, making the score 1-1.

The Packers took the lead early in the third period when Braden McLaughlin found the back of the net, assisted by Jacob Bann.

Brody Laska tied it up 2-2 three minutes later, assisted by Gavin Buche and Colin Kammerer.

Evan Reed took the lead five minutes later, assisted by Kellen Maher and Blake Tuccitto.

Noah Joyce increased the lead to 4-2 two minutes later, assisted by Connor Wobse and Gavin Buche.

Next games:

The Titans are set to face Somerset at 7 p.m. CST at Somerset Ice Arena, while the Packers face St. Paul Johnson at 7 p.m. CST at Princeton Tigers. Both games will be played on Tuesday.