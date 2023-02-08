Tartan Titans defeat Somerset – continuing winning streak

The result was 7-2 when the Somerset and the Tartan Titans met on Tuesday. But this time, Tartan secured three victories in a row. However, after tough time recently, Tartan is now in top form.

The visiting Titans opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Noah Joyce scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Shawn Duggan and Gavin Buche.

The Titans' Noah Joyce increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first period, assisted by Gavin Buche.

The second period ended with a 5-1 lead for the Titans.

Blake Tuccitto increased the lead to 6-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Gavin Buche.

Blake Tuccitto increased the lead to 7-1 three minutes later, assisted by Kellen Maher.

Phillip Williams narrowed the gap to 7-2 two minutes later, assisted by Malachy Driscoll.

Next games:

The Somerset players host Bloomington Kennedy on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Somerset Ice Arena. The Titans will face Owatonna on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Hopkins Royals.