Talen Schwandt and Hayden Stensrud won the game for Minnesota River Bulldogs against Waseca Bluejays

The road-team Minnesota River Bulldogs got a single-goal win the Waseca Bluejays. The team won 2-1 on Tuesday.

Minnesota River's Hayden Stensrud scored the game-winning goal.

The Bluejays took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Griffen Krautkramer. Kyle Ahlschlager assisted.

The Bulldogs tied the game 1-1 late into the first when Talen Schwandt scored, assisted by Isaac Schaffer and Ethan Hathaway.

The Bulldogs made it 2-1 in the middle of the second period when Hayden Stensrud beat the goalie, assisted by Sam Smith and Braylon Hoffman. With that, Stensrud completed the Minnesota River Bulldogs' comeback.

Coming up:

The Bluejays will travel to the Fairmont Cardinals on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Martin County Arena. The Bulldogs will face Marshall on the road on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST at Red Baron Arena.