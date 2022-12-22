Taber's two goals net Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons victory over Waconia Wildcats

The Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons beat the hosting Waconia Wildcats on Tuesday, ending 3-2.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Dragons took the lead when Connor Taber scored assisted by Braden Olson.

Midway through, Jaxon Gustafson scored a goal, making the score 2-0.

Connor Taber increased the lead to 3-0 early in the third period, assisted by Calvin Jones.

Zach Sorenson narrowed the gap to 3-1 two minutes later, assisted by Luc Nessa.

The Wildcats narrowed the gap again late into the third when Drew Vacek beat the goalie, assisted by Luke Puchner and Zach Sorenson.

Next up:

The Wildcats play Chanhassen away on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Victoria Recreation Center. The Dragons will face River Lakes at home on Wednesday at 2 p.m. CST at St. Cloud MAC - Granite City Showcase.