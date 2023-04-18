Syd's Scouting Report: Top players at the Boys HP 16's Spring Festival, Final 54 thoughts

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — The Minnesota High Performance camps are some of my favorite places to sit and watch a string of games throughout an entire day. After extensively scouting the 15's camp in St. Cloud last summer, it was fun to see where a lot of those top prospects are now as another year has passed and they enter into the 16's camp.

I watched each and every boys 16's spring festival game (either in person or on video) and compiled a list of my favorite players of the weekend. I expect many of these players to be on Division I NCAA program lists and that a few of them will likely be some of the skaters who will commit to a collegiate program this August (if they are heading into their junior season). Some of the players mentioned have been on my radar for a couple of years now, while others were skaters I was watching for the first time this weekend.

While compiling the list of my favorite competitors at the festival, the Final 54 roster was released. While almost all of the players on my list made the cut, I kept in those who didn't and why I believe that they should have been included. I included their stats from this past season if those numbers were available.

Syd's top forwards

Top 12:

Gavin Katz (Shattuck - St. Mary's): 34-30-64 in 54gp as a 15U.

Gavin Kor (Shattuck- St. Mary's): 16-28-44 in 37gp as a 15U.



Watching Katz and Kor is so fun. There’s a reason why they are two of Shattuck’s top skaters this season. They wow’ed me last year at the 15’s camp and they impressed again this year as 16’s. They both look effortless out on the ice. Katz seems like a creative player that can generate offense from just about anywhere and is constantly all over the ice. Kor is more of a playmaking center. He is still just as dangerous though if he gets the puck on a one-timer or in the slot — he can bury it when needed. It was absolutely no surprise to me to see that both made the Final 54 cut. Katz is 5-foot-9 / 155 pounds and Kor is 5-7 / 160.

Cullen Ingebritson (Hill-Murray): 1-1-2 in 24gp as a sophomore.



ADVERTISEMENT

I am surprised that Ingebritson is not on the Final 54 roster. I thought that he really showed his creativity at the camp and completed some very tricky and deceptive passes. He was able to find and create passing lanes that I didn't even think were an option and he had some really nice goals as well, one was a game-winner. 5-10 / 150.

Parker Deschene (Rogers): 19-27-46 in 28gp as a sophomore.



Great on the rush and in transition. Super fast. Him and Jenson (below) were part of a powerhouse sophomore class this season for Rogers. The two constantly generate high danger offensive chances. 5-8 / 155.

Parker Deschene laughs with his teammates for Rogers High School before puck drop against St. Cloud at the Municipal Athletic Complex on Dec. 10, 2022. Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

Mason Jenson (Rogers): 23-26-49 in 27gp as a sophomore.



Jenson can score. He can also distribute and pass the puck very well. He always seemed to know where the puck was, where it was going to be next, and where he needed to be to make the best play happen. Great IQ. Jenson and Deschene together are able to come up big and score goals when it's needed most. 5-10 / 155.

Rogers forward Mason Jenson (8) ;Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, Rogers vs. Chaska at Dakotah! Ice Center in Prior Lake, Minn. Eli Swanson / The Rink Live

Daniel 'Tre' Peck (Totino-Grace): 8-8-16 in 25gp as a sophomore (in second season on varsity).



I love watching Peck play. He was my favorite player at the St. Cloud camp last year before he was selected for the national camp. Despite being the smallest player on the ice, he always brings a wow factor. He has a very high IQ which allows him to read plays and intercept the puck. He can even play center and win faceoffs despite going up against guys that were almost a foot taller than him. He can make incredible passes. He is constantly putting himself in the best position possible. He also won’t shy away from physical contact just because he is small. He is, in my opinion, one of the most underrated players at these camps. Lightning fast and a good forechecker too. It absolutely blows my mind that they did not put him on the Final 54 roster when he made it all the way to national camp last year. He scored tons of goals at this festival and I can't think of anything he did poorly, besides the fact that he is smaller which makes so many overlook him. I urge coaches to go watch Peck play. 5-4 / 138.

Tre Peck (Totino-Grace) watches play during the Boys HP 16's Spring Festival on Friday, April 14 at the Plymouth Ice Center in Plymouth, Minn. Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

Cole Cheeseman (Academy of Holy Angels): 20-28-48 in 27gp as a freshman.



This is another player that I thought would be an easy lock to make the Final 54 roster, but I guess not. He would have been on my list. Easily forces turnovers by picking the pockets of other players while working hard on the forecheck. Can drive to the net and bury the puck top shelf. Good on faceoffs too. Had a terrific freshman year on varsity this season at Holy Angels where he was third on the team in total points as just a freshman. 5-6 / 140.

Caleb Pittsley (Edina): Edina Bantam AA.



Pittsley was great, despite being one of just a handful of players who played bantams this past season. I think he's set up to have a huge season on varsity this fall. 5-11 / 170.

Mason Kraft (Moorhead): 7-31-38 in 30gp as a sophomore.



Kraft is just one of many very talented young Moorhead kids on their way up. He had a very successful season on varsity this year and I assume he will have an even bigger season this fall. Always a lot of fun to watch. 5-10 / 180.

Moorhead's Mason Kraft celebrates his goal against Sartell during their Section 8AA boys' hockey semifinal game Saturday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Moorhead. Michael Vosburg/The Forum

Will Kortan (Lakeville South): 8-9-17 in 29gp as a sophomore.



I honestly didn't know too much about Kortan coming into the Spring Festival but he had a monster of a weekend. He netted so many goals and worked so well with Katz and Kor, which is probably why Section 1 won the championship game. He was a goal-scoring machine at this camp.

Max Anderson (Cretin-Derham Hall): 15-11-26 in 30gp as a freshman.



ADVERTISEMENT

I was super excited to watch Anderson after he had an incredible freshman season at CDH. He was one of the best players on his team and played a much more mature style of game than some of the other forwards. Not afraid to shoot the puck. He also is pretty tall which draws a lot of eyes and attention to his game. 6'0 / 165 lb.

Edina goaltender Robbie Clarkowski (1) stops a shot by Cretin-Durham Hall forward Max Anderson (17) in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Holden Pajor (Holy Family): 25-36-61 in 26gp as a sophomore.



I didn't have too many notes on Pajor, besides just that he was very impressive and I immediately noticed him earlier in the season after he netted 61 points for Holy Family as just a sophomore. 5-10 / 145.

Holden Pajor (Holy Family) skates with the puck during the Boys HP 16's Spring Festival on Friday, April 14 at the Plymouth Ice Center in Plymouth, Minn. Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

The Next 12:

Henri Ament (Shattuck-St. Mary's): 17-15-32 in 59gp as a 15U

Luke Portner (Windy City Storm): 19-37-56 in 57gp as a 15U

Cole Braunshausen (St. Thomas Academy): 5-1-6 in 16gp as a freshman.

Lewis Majkozak (Armstrong/Cooper): 5-13-18 in 20gp as a sophomore.

Kade Stengrim (Brainerd): 18-18-36 in 27gp as a sophomore.



Big forward with good size that was afraid to shoot the puck. He also had a great breakaway goal in the first game for 8A.

Jack Stanius (White Bear Lake): 11-22-33 in 24gp as a sophomore

Max Rider (St. Louis Park): 14-9-23 in 26gp as a sophomore.



Constantly found himself open and was sprung on the breakaway multiple times. Quick. Scored game-tying goal with the extra attacker to send his team to overtime in one of the matches. 5-10 / 160.

Max Rider skates down into the defensive zone during a match in the Boys HP 16's Spring Festival at the Plymouth Ice Center in Plymouth, Minn. Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

Tyden Bergeson (Moorhead): Moorhead Bantam AA

Jackson Reeves (Hill-Murray): 11-11-22 in 31gp as a sophomore

Bradford Skytta (Hermantown): 2-5-7 in 31gp as a freshman.

Bradford Skytta (18) of Hermantown skates against Denfeld defenseman Brady Wick (7) at the Essentia Health Duluth Heritage Sports Center Sill Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Ryder Betzold (Gentry Academy): 20-13-33 in 27gp as a sophomore.

Nick Carls (Centennial): 5-9-14 in 27gp as a freshman



Had a lot of good looks, pesky on the forecheck at times

Final thoughts on forwards



ADVERTISEMENT

When the Final 54 roster came out I saw almost all of the players on my list. I think not having Cheeseman, Peck or Ingebritson is a mistake. I was also surprised to not see any of the Windy City Storm kids make the list, mainly Luke Portner who I thought played really well. I think I had notes on *almost* all the other players who made the cut for Final 54. There were maybe only three or four that I were surprised by and didn't have any notes on those specific players.

Top Defenders

The Top 7:

Danny Klaers (Minnetonka): 1-12-13 in 31gp as a sophomore



Trustworthy defender. Did very well when the goalie was pulled to avoid turnovers and protect the puck. Stayed calm under pressure. Quick, puck-moving defenseman who played a role in Minnetonka Class AA state title this spring. He is very, very good. 5-10 / 160 RHD

Danny Klaers of Minnetonka prepares for a faceoff during the Boys 16's HP Spring Festival on April 14, 2023 at the Plymouth Ice Center in Plymouth, Minn. Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

Carson Steinhoff (Shakopee): 2-20-22 in 24gp as a freshman.



Plays well beyond his years and has a mature style of play. Easily one of the top young defenders in the state. 5'11 / 177 lb LHD.

Carson Steinhoff skates back to the defensive zone during a game at the Boys HP 16's Spring Festival on April 14, 2023 at the Plymouth Ice Center in Plymouth, Minn. Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

Tate Hardacre (Southwest Christian/Richfield): 5-15-20 in 25gp as a freshman.



I was very surprised to see that Hardacre did not make the Final 54 cut as he was very high on my list. Big defender. Physical. Could join the rush when needed. Scored on the power play. Was able to make good reads on plays, intercept passes, and quickly generate offense going the other way. As just a freshman, he looked very polished out there on the ice. Good, active stick. Out-dangled his opponents without overdoing it. He has great size too. 6-1 / 175 LHD.

Tate Hardacre waits for a pass during a game at the Boys HP 16's Spring Festival on April 14, 2023 at the Plymouth Ice Center in Plymouth, Minn. Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

Jacob Faith (St. Thomas Academy): 0-7-7 in 27gp as a sophomore.



Faith is a big, right-handed defenseman who had a great festival weekend. He could make other players on the ice look silly. Stayed calm under pressure. Never tried to do too much out there like some of the other skaters on the ice, typically he just executed the perfect easy play and easy goal. 6-3 / 215 RHD.

Landon Cottingham (Hill-Murray): 8-14-22 in 31gp as a sophomore.



Landon is so good. He's one of the players that I was very surprised didn't receive an invite to the USA NTDP camp this spring. He is just all around very talented. He is a good skater, has good hands, and can be physical and use the body when needed. Good stick. Can quarterback the power play and was a great two-way defender all-around. 5-10 / 170 RHD

Hill-Murray defender Landon Cottingham (20) celebrates his goal against Minnetonka in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Mason Minor (Benilde-St. Margaret's): 4-18-22 in 26gp as a freshman.



Big, physical and strong defenseman. Not afraid to shoot towards the net, looking for a tip or deflection. Made good reads to break up passes in the neutral zone. Not afraid to join the rush if needed. He's also coming off a really promising freshman season for Benilde-St. Margaret's. 6-1 / 185 LHD.

Mason Minor prepares for a faceoff during a game at the Boys HP 16's Spring Festival on April 14, 2023 at the Plymouth Ice Center in Plymouth, Minn. Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live

Gabriel Perron (Academy of Holy Angels): 4-38-42 in 27gp as a freshman.



Perron is a talented offensive-defenseman who racked up a ton of points this year at Holy Angels. He was fourth in scoring as just a freshman. I thought he was impressive at this weekend's camp and I was flabbergasted that neither him, nor his teammate Cole Cheeseman were chosen to make the Final 54 roster. 5-11 / 165 LHD.

The Next 7:

Will Distad (White Bear Lake): 3-7-10 in 26gp this year as a sophomore.

Matt Tarlton (Woodbury): 10-7-17 in 27gp as a sophomore.

Finn De St. Hubert (Wayzata): 1-16-17 in 28gp as a sophomore.

Broden Hontvet (Warroad): 2-7-9 in 30gp as a freshman.

Carson Moe (Holy Family): 1-6-7 in 19gp as a sophomore.

Nolen Geerdes (Rogers): 3-20-23 in 28gp as a sophomore.



ADVERTISEMENT

Good, reliable defender who made great first passes out of the zone.

Graham Clafton (Rosemount): Rosemount Bantam AA



I didn’t know anything about Clafton coming into the weekend but I really liked his performance. As a smaller defender he was still able to break up a couple plays with his stick and had a couple really nice first passes coming out of the zone. He didn't make the Final 54, but he had to have been close. 5-11 / 150 LHD.

Final thoughts on defensemen

Even the defenders that I didn't have in my top 14, I had most of them as close substitutes except for maybe two or three that were surprises in the Final 54 roster. I like who they chose for defenders but would have really liked to see Clafton and Hardacre on that list.

Top goaltenders

Brady Krey (Northstar Christian)

Carter Casey (Grand Rapids)

Leo Gabriel (White Bear Lake)

My top three netminders were Krey, Gabriel, and Casey. Casey didn't make the Final 54 roster, which I was little surprised by, but I'm not always the best at scouting goaltenders so I'm not sure what the committee is looking for. I think Krey and Gabriel were both solid and both have experience playing at the next level, which helps a lot (Krey competes at Northstar, Gabriel played varsity this season).

Brady Krey of Northstar Christian Academy stops pucks during warmups before a game at the Boys HP 16's Spring Festival on April 14, 2023 at the Plymouth Ice Center in Plymouth, Minn. Sydney Wolf / The Rink Live