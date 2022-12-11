Superior score twice in the third to beat Duluth Denfeld Hunters

The Superior defeated the Duluth Denfeld Hunters 5-4. The game was tied after two periods, but Superior pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

Superior's Braydon Hurtig scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Hunters opened strong, with Andy Larson scoring in the first minute, assisted by John Scott and Arttu Mollberg.

The Hunters increased the lead to 2-0 early into the first period when Andy Larson scored again, assisted by Nick McGillivray.

The Superior's players Jackson Marthaler narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the first, assisted by Caden Holden.

Five goals were scored in the second period with the score being tied at 4-4 going in to the second break.

Braydon Hurtig took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Caden Lia.

Next games:

In the next round on Tuesday, the Hunters will face Rock Ridge at home at 7 p.m. CST at Duluth Heritage Sports Center, while the Superior players host North Shore at 7 p.m. CST at Wessman Arena.