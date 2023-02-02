High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Superior couldn't stop Duluth East Greyhounds' winning run

The Duluth East Greyhounds and the Superior met on Wednesday. Duluth East came into the game off the back of a run of five successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 4-0.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 01, 2023 09:28 PM
Coming up:

The Greyhounds host the Champlin Park Rebels on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center. The Superior players will face Proctor on the road on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Luke's Sports & Event Center.

