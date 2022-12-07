Superior beat Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers – Hurtig scores 2

The Superior bested the hosting Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers 6-4 on Tuesday.

Five goals were scored in the first period, and the Superior players led 4-1 going in to the second period.

The second period ended with a 6-2 lead for the Superior players.

Oden Brunette narrowed the gap to 6-3 early in the third period, assisted by Kai Melton and Braydon Hannula.

The Hilltoppers narrowed the gap again early into the third when Ethan Lindgren netted one, assisted by Henry Drevnick and Brendan Friday.

Next up:

The Hilltoppers host Mora-Milaca on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Mars Lakeview Arena. The Superior players will face Duluth Denfeld on Saturday at 6:15 p.m. CST at Duluth Heritage Sports Center.