Superior beat Duluth Denfeld Hunters in a close matchup

A single goal decided a close game as the Superior won 3-2 on the road against the Duluth Denfeld Hunters on Friday.

January 27, 2023 09:14 PM
Coming up:

The Superior players play against Duluth East on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center. The Hunters will face Greenway on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Duluth Heritage Sports Center.

