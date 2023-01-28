Superior beat Duluth Denfeld Hunters in a close matchup
A single goal decided a close game as the Superior won 3-2 on the road against the Duluth Denfeld Hunters on Friday.
A single goal decided a close game as the Superior won 3-2 on the road against the Duluth Denfeld Hunters on Friday.
Coming up:
The Superior players play against Duluth East on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center. The Hunters will face Greenway on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Duluth Heritage Sports Center.