Strong third period wins it for Windom Eagles against Fairmont Cardinals

A tight game between the home-team Windom Eagles and the visiting Fairmont Cardinals wasn't settled until the third period, when Windom scored the game-winning goal, ending it 3-2.

Windom's Wriley Haugen scored the game-winning goal.

The Cardinals took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Lincoln Becker. Hartley Aust assisted.

Nicholas Espenson scored in the second period.

The Eagles took the lead early into the third period when Cragen Porath beat the goalie.

Nate Rakness tied it up 2-2 six minutes later, assisted by Teveldal Jace.

Just just one minute later Wriley Haugen scored, assisted by Sonny Heil, and decided the game.

Next up:

The Eagles host the Minnesota River Bulldogs on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Windom Arena. The Cardinals will face Austin on the road on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena.