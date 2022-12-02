Strong third period wins it for Wayzata Trojans against Moorhead Spuds

A tight game between the home-team Wayzata Trojans and the visiting Moorhead Spuds wasn't settled until the third period, when Wayzata scored the game-winning goal, ending it 3-2.

Wayzata's Jake Mattson scored the game-winning goal.

The Trojans took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Jacob Kvasnicka. Luke Miller and Jake Mattson assisted.

The Trojans' Jibber Kuhl increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Jacob Kvasnicka.

The Spuds narrowed the gap to 2-1 early in the second period when Aaron Reierson beat the goalie, assisted by Jack Arnold and Mason Kraft.

Joe Kortan then tallied a goal in the second period, making the score 2-2. Jace Blythe assisted.

Jake Mattson took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Jack Hartle and Luke Miller.

Next games:

The teams play their next games on Saturday. The Trojans will host the Crimson at 7 p.m. CST at Plymouth Ice Center, and the Spuds will visit the Hornets at 5 p.m. CST at Plymouth Ice Center.