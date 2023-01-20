Strong third period wins it for Waconia Wildcats against Irondale-St. Anthony Knights

A tight game between the home-team Irondale-St. Anthony Knights and the visiting Waconia Wildcats wasn't settled until the third period, when Waconia scored the game-winning goal, ending it 5-3.

The Wildcats took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Luke Koschinska. Drew Puchner and Charlie Junge assisted.

The Knights tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when Gavin Bourassa found the back of the net, assisted by Jack Townsend .

The Wildcats made it 2-1 with a goal from Charlie Junge.

Knights' Johnny Slack tallied a goal late, making the score 2-2. Gavin Bourassa and Parker Henry assisted.

The Knights took the lead early in the third period when Gavin Kocinski netted one, assisted by Johnny Slack and Rylan Remore.

Brett Siddons tied the game 3-3 seven minutes later, assisted by Drew Vacek and Luke Puchner.

Charlie Junge took the lead three minutes later, assisted by Luc Nessa and Mitch Nelson.

Luke Puchner increased the lead to 5-3 four minutes later, assisted by Brett Siddons and Luke Koschinska.

Coming up:

The Knights will travel to the Rochester Century Panthers on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex. The Wildcats will face St. Louis Park at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Waconia Ice Arena.