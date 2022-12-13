Strong third period wins it for Totino-Grace Eagles against Elk River/Zimmerman Elks

A tight game between the home-team Elk River/Zimmerman Elks and the visiting Totino-Grace Eagles wasn't settled until the third period, when Totino-Grace scored the game-winning goal, ending it 3-2.

Totino-Grace's Sam Johnson scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Elks took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Preston Holmes. Matt Reinert and Carter Davis assisted.

Colton Horak scored late in the second period, assisted by Carson Border and Justin Kuharski.

Carson Border took the lead halfway through the third period.

Daniel Babcock tied the game 2-2 four minutes later, assisted by Braden Hansberger and Gavin Sperling.

Sam Johnson took the lead three minutes later, assisted by Carson Border.

Next up:

The Elks play Roseau away on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Furniture and Things Community Event Center. The Eagles will face Thief River Falls at home on Saturday at 4:15 p.m. CST at Brooklyn Park Activity Center.