Strong third period wins it for St. Louis Park Orioles against Holy Angels Stars

A tight game between the home-team Holy Angels Stars and the visiting St. Louis Park Orioles wasn't settled until the third period, when St. Louis Park scored the game-winning goal, ending it 4-2.

The Orioles opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Max Rider scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Phil Hirte.

The Stars' Lincoln Ayers Assad tied it up in the first period, assisted by Henry Lechner and Cole Cheeseman.

The Orioles took the lead early into the third period when Eli Puchner found the back of the net, assisted by Mason Amelse and Teddy Dahlin.

Miles Rider increased the lead to 3-1 three minutes later, assisted by Mason Amelse and Max Rider.

Charlie Cline narrowed the gap to 3-2 eight minutes later.

Griffin Krone increased the lead to 4-2 one minute later, assisted by Mason Amelse.

Next games:

The Stars play Breck away on Monday at 11 a.m. CST at National Sports Center. The Orioles will face Minneapolis at home on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at St Louis Park Rec Center.