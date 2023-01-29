Strong third period wins it for Roseau Rams against St. Cloud Tigers

A tight game between the home-team Roseau Rams and the visiting St. Cloud Tigers wasn't settled until the third period, when Roseau scored the game-winning goal, ending it 4-1.

The Tigers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Landon Austin. Andrew Cumming assisted.

The Rams' Alex Ballard tied it up 1-1 in the middle of the first, assisted by Brennen Johnson and Teagan LaPlante.

The Rams took the lead, after only five seconds into the third period when Preston Lundbohm netted one, assisted by Gavin Jensen and James Jacques.

The Rams increased the lead to 3-1 early in the third period when Jake Halvorson found the back of the net, assisted by Preston Lundbohm and Alex Ballard.

Noah Urness increased the lead to 4-1 late in the third, assisted by Gavin Jensen and Alex Ballard.

Coming up:

The Rams will travel to the Bemidji Lumberjacks on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at Bemidji Community Arena. The Tigers will face Elk River/Zimmerman at home on Tuesday at 3 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Complex.