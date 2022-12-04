Strong third period wins it for Prior Lake Lakers against Lakeville North Panthers

A tight game between the home-team Lakeville North Panthers and the visiting Prior Lake Lakers wasn't settled until the third period, when Prior Lake scored the game-winning goal, ending it 4-2.

The Panthers took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Griffin Kranz. Tyler Arneson and Gavin Griffin assisted.

The Lakers tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Parker Boyce late into the first, assisted by Levi Eiter and Joe Rice.

The Panthers took the lead late in the first when Hayden Konik scored, assisted by Wyatt Albrecht and Sam Njaa.

Will Emerson scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Brayden Pelcl.

The Lakers took the lead within the first minute of the third period when Matthew Pavek netted one, assisted by Brayden Pelcl.

Parker Boyce increased the lead to 4-2 in the middle of the third, assisted by Levi Eiter and Joe Rice.

Next games:

Both teams play again on Tuesday with the Panthers hosting Shakopee at 7 p.m. CST at Shakopee Ice Arena, and the Lakers hosting Farmington at Dakotah! Ice Center.