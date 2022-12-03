Strong third period wins it for Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers against South St. Paul Packers

A tight game between the home-team South St. Paul Packers and the visiting Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers wasn't settled until the third period, when Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley scored the game-winning goal, ending it 2-1.

Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley's Jeron Pinoniemi scored the game-winning goal.

The Panthers first took the lead early in the third period, with a goal from Coby Hagen, assisted by Parker Vinge.

Roddick Simons tied the game 1-1 three minutes later, assisted by Mason Hoeger.

Jeron Pinoniemi took the lead late into the third, assisted by Jeron Pinoniemi.

Next games:

The teams play again on Tuesday, with the Packers hosting St. Paul Academy at 7 p.m. CST at Princeton Tigers, and the Panthers hosting Detroit Lakes at 7 p.m. CST at Ted O. Johnson Arena.