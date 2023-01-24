Strong third period wins it for New Ulm Eagles against Windom Eagles

A tight game between the home-team New Ulm Eagles and the visiting Windom Eagles wasn't settled until the third period, when New Ulm scored the game-winning goal, ending it 4-3.

New Ulm's Ian Brudelie scored the game-winning goal.

The Eagles took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Nick Zins. Talan Helget and Bryer Lang assisted.

Kaden Larson scored early in the second period, assisted by Austin Uecker.

Eagles' Brady Espenson tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 2-1. Cragen Porath and Nicholas Espenson assisted.

Late, Sonny Heil scored a goal, assisted by Landon Pillatzki, making the score 2-2.

The Eagles took the lead, after only 32 seconds into the third period when Austin Uecker netted one, assisted by Kaden Larson.

The Eagles tied the score 3-3 early in the third period when Sonny Heil beat the goalie yet again, assisted by Cragen Porath.

Ian Brudelie took the lead nine minutes later, assisted by Nick Zins and Bryer Lang.

Next up:

The Eagles travel to Fairmont on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Martin County Arena. The Eagles will face Morris/Benson Area on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at MayPort Ice Dawgs.