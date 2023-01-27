Strong third period wins it for New Ulm Eagles against Luverne Cardinals

A tight game between the home-team Luverne Cardinals and the visiting New Ulm Eagles wasn't settled until the third period, when New Ulm scored the game-winning goal, ending it 3-1.

The win over the Cardinals means that the Eagles have four road wins in a row.

Coming up:

The Eagles play against Rochester Lourdes on Tuesday at 5 p.m. CST at Blue Mound Ice Arena. The Cardinals will face Windom on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CST at New Ulm Civic Center.