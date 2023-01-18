Strong third period wins it for Lakeville North Panthers against Farmington Tigers

A tight game between the home-team Farmington Tigers and the visiting Lakeville North Panthers wasn't settled until the third period, when Lakeville North scored the game-winning goal, ending it 4-3.

The Tigers took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Kyler Schwamb. Luke Walton assisted.

The Tigers' Luke Walton increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Jacob Miller.

The Panthers narrowed the gap to 2-1 within the first minute of the second period when Tyler Arneson found the back of the net, assisted by Wyatt Brunello.

The Panthers tied the score 2-2 early when Griffin Kranz scored, assisted by Tyler Arneson and Hayden Konik.

Tyler Arneson took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Gavin Griffin and Marcus Jackson.

Hayden Konik increased the lead to 4-2 two minutes later, assisted by Tyler Arneson and Griffin Kranz.

Brandon Risch narrowed the gap to 4-3 seven minutes later, assisted by Kellen Conway.

Next games:

The Tigers host the Prior Lake Lakers on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Schmitz-Maki Arena. The Panthers will face Wayzata on the road on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Plymouth Ice Center.