Strong third period wins it for Kittson County Central Bearcats against Bagley/Fosston Flyers
A tight game between the home-team Kittson County Central Bearcats and the visiting Bagley/Fosston Flyers wasn't settled until the third period, when Kittson County Central scored the game-winning goal, ending it 5-4.
A tight game between the home-team Kittson County Central Bearcats and the visiting Bagley/Fosston Flyers wasn't settled until the third period, when Kittson County Central scored the game-winning goal, ending it 5-4.
Kittson County Central's Tyler Hennen scored the game-winning goal.
The Flyers took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Casey Hansen. Markus Olson assisted.
The Bearcats' Gavin Johnson tied the game 1-1 halfway through the first, assisted by Ethan Hanson and Hayden Olsonawski .
The Flyers took the lead with a goal from Eric Gerbracht late into the first, assisted by Alex Christenson and Connor Nelson.
Four goals were scored in the second period, the score being tied at 4-4 going in to the third period.
Tyler Hennen took the lead early in the third period, assisted by Hayden Olsonawski and Gus Gunnarson .