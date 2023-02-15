Strong third period wins it for International Falls Broncos against Greenway Raiders

A tight game between the home-team International Falls Broncos and the visiting Greenway Raiders wasn't settled until the third period, when International Falls scored the game-winning goal, ending it 3-1.

The Broncos first took the lead early into the third period, with a goal from Asher Keep, assisted by Cooper Crandall and Colin Kostiuk.

Cooper Crandall increased the lead to 2-0 four minutes later, assisted by Julius Maish and Colin Kostiuk.

Aden Springer narrowed the gap to 2-1 seven minutes later, assisted by Matthew Hannah.

Max Dremmel increased the lead to 3-1 two minutes later, assisted by Colin Kostiuk and Matt Wherley.

Next up:

The Broncos play Crookston away on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Crookston. The Raiders will face Northern Lakes at home on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Hallett Community Center.