Strong third period wins it for Hutchinson Tigers against Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks

A tight game between the home-team Hutchinson Tigers and the visiting Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks wasn't settled until the third period, when Hutchinson scored the game-winning goal, ending it 2-1.

Hutchinson's Charlie Renner scored the game-winning goal.

The Tigers took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Emmett Reiter. Charlie Renner assisted.

Blake Decker scored early into the second period.

Charlie Renner took the lead in the middle of the third period, assisted by Emmett Reiter and Toren Miller.

Next up:

The Tigers host New Prague on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Burich Arena. The White Hawks host Simley to play the Spartans on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Veterans Memorial Community Center.