Strong third period wins it for Hutchinson Tigers against Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons

A tight game between the home-team Hutchinson Tigers and the visiting Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons wasn't settled until the third period, when Hutchinson scored the game-winning goal, ending it 6-3.

The Tigers took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Karsen Niska. Elliott Ladwig and Gunnar Bick assisted.

The second period ended with the score being tied at 3-3.

The Tigers took the lead early into the third period when Hudson Lien scored, assisted by Carter Nelson and Clayton Witte.

Toren Miller increased the lead to 5-3 eight minutes later, assisted by Emmett Reiter and Manny Pearce.

Karsen Niska increased the lead to 6-3 one minute later, assisted by Elliott Ladwig and Jonas Vesely.

Next up:

The Dragons play against Marshall on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Burich Arena. The Tigers will face Princeton on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Red Baron Arena.