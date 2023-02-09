High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Strong third period wins it for Hill-Murray Pioneers against Blake Bears

A tight game between the home-team Hill-Murray Pioneers and the visiting Blake Bears wasn't settled until the third period, when Hill-Murray scored the game-winning goal, ending it 8-4.

img_500246595_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 08, 2023 09:23 PM
Next games:

On Saturday, the Pioneers will play the Cadets at 7 p.m. CST at Aldrich Ice Arena, and the Bears will play the Bengals at 3 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena.