Strong third period wins it for Hill-Murray Pioneers against Blake Bears

A tight game between the home-team Hill-Murray Pioneers and the visiting Blake Bears wasn't settled until the third period, when Hill-Murray scored the game-winning goal, ending it 8-4.

Next games:

On Saturday, the Pioneers will play the Cadets at 7 p.m. CST at Aldrich Ice Arena, and the Bears will play the Bengals at 3 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena.