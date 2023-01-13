Strong third period wins it for Greenway Raiders against Northern Lakes Lightning

A tight game between the home-team Greenway Raiders and the visiting Northern Lakes Lightning wasn't settled until the third period, when Greenway scored the game-winning goal, ending it 5-3.

The visiting Lightning took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Jerome Martin. Logan Verville assisted.

The Raiders' Gino Troumbly tied the game late into the first, assisted by Jace Kammeier and Keller Mitchell.

The Raiders took the lead early in the second period when Cole Donahue found the back of the net.

Lightning's Jack Carr tallied a goal late, making the score 2-2. Christian Crutcher assisted.

Easton Anderson took the lead early in the third period, assisted by Logan Verville and Wyatt Balmer.

Matthew Hannah tied it up 3-3 six minutes later, assisted by Gino Troumbly.

Gino Troumbly took the lead one minute later, assisted by Dylan Villenueve and Matthew Hannah.

Caiden Carpenter increased the lead to 5-3 two minutes later, assisted by Jacques Villenueve and Matthew Hannah.

Next games:

The Raiders host Duluth Marshall on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Hodgins-Berardo Arena. The Lightning will face Duluth Denfeld on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Duluth Heritage Sports Center.