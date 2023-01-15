Strong third period wins it for Grand Rapids Thunderhawks against Moorhead Spuds

A tight game between the home-team Moorhead Spuds and the visiting Grand Rapids Thunderhawks wasn't settled until the third period, when Grand Rapids scored the game-winning goal, ending it 2-1.

Grand Rapids' Jacob Garski scored the game-winning goal.

The Spuds took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Aaron Reierson. Joe Kortan and Garrett Lindberg assisted.

Kyle Henke scored early in the second period, assisted by Caleb Gunderson.

Jacob Garski took the lead in the third period, assisted by Hayden Davis.

Coming up:

The Spuds host the Fargo Davies Eagles in the next game at home on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Moorhead Sports Center. The same day, the Thunderhawks will host the Lumberjacks at 7 p.m. CST at IRA Civic Center - Grand Rapids.