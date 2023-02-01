Strong third period wins it for Elk River/Zimmerman Elks against St. Cloud Tigers

A tight game between the home-team St. Cloud Tigers and the visiting Elk River/Zimmerman Elks wasn't settled until the third period, when Elk River/Zimmerman scored the game-winning goal, ending it 4-1.

Coming up:

Next up, the Tigers face Sauk Rapids-Rice at 7 p.m. CST at Sports Arena East, while the Elks face Andover at home at 7 p.m. CST at Furniture and Things Community Event Center. Both games will be played on on Thursday.