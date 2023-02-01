Strong third period wins it for Eden Prairie Eagles against Stillwater Area Ponies

A tight game between the home-team Stillwater Area Ponies and the visiting Eden Prairie Eagles wasn't settled until the third period, when Eden Prairie scored the game-winning goal, ending it 6-4.

The Eagles took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Cole Saterdalen. Ryan Koering assisted.

The Ponies tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Ethan Bernier halfway through the first, assisted by Ben Peterson and Blake Vanek.

The Ponies' Daniel Roeske took the lead late into the first, assisted by Jax McGlynn.

The Eagles tied it up 2-2 late into the first when Cole Saterdalen scored again, assisted by Tommy Moen.

Two goals were scored in the second period with the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the second break.

Ty Tuccitto took the lead early in the third period.

Mason Moe tied the game 4-4 only seconds later, assisted by Alex Hall.

Teddy Townsend took the lead four minutes later, assisted by Ryan Koering and Dylan Vornwald.

Andy Earl increased the lead to 6-4 seven minutes later.

Next up:

The Ponies travel to Woodbury on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at M Health Fairview Sports Center. The Eagles will face Benilde-St. Margaret's on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Louis Park Rec Center.