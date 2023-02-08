Strong third period wins it for Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers against Proctor Rails

A tight game between the home-team Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers and the visiting Proctor Rails wasn't settled until the third period, when Duluth Marshall scored the game-winning goal, ending it 3-2.

Duluth Marshall's Pierce Gouin scored the game-winning goal.

The Rails tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Anthony Launderville early in the first period, assisted by Wyatt Meineheine.

The Hilltoppers' Brendan Friday took the lead in the middle of the first, assisted by Ethan Lindgren and Pierce Gouin.

The Rails tied the game 2-2 late into the first when Wyatt Meineheine scored, assisted by Carson Pavlowich and Tanner Ross.

The Hilltoppers took the lead, after only 11 seconds into the third period when Pierce Gouin netted one, assisted by Jonas Martinelli and Luke Schottenbauer. The 3-2 goal held up as the game winner.

Next up:

The teams play again on Thursday, with the Hilltoppers hosting Duluth Denfeld at 7 p.m. CST at Mars Lakeview Arena, and the Rails hosting North Shore at 7 p.m. CST at Rukavina Arena.