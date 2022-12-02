Strong third period wins it for Duluth East Greyhounds against Bemidji Lumberjacks

A tight game between the home-team Bemidji Lumberjacks and the visiting Duluth East Greyhounds wasn't settled until the third period, when Duluth East scored the game-winning goal, ending it 5-3.

The hosting Lumberjacks took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Hunter Brodina. Cael Knutson assisted.

The Greyhounds tied the game 1-1 late in the first when Caden Cole scored, assisted by Ian Christian.

The Greyhounds took the lead early into the second period when Grant Winkler netted one, assisted by Cole Christian and Noah Teng.

Late, the Lumberjacks' Cael Knutson scored a goal, assisted by Wyatt Mattfield and Noah Mannausau, making the score 2-2.

The Greyhounds took the lead within the first minute when Wyatt Peterson beat the goalie, assisted by Henry Murray and Cole Christian.

The Greyhounds increased the lead to 4-2 early in the third period when Thomas Gunderson found the back of the net, assisted by Aiden Spenningsby and Henry Murray.

Ian Christian increased the lead to 5-2 nine minutes later, assisted by Wyatt Peterson.

Noah Mannausau narrowed the gap to 5-3 four minutes later.

Both teams were called for five penalties.

Next up:

The Lumberjacks host the Thief River Falls Prowlers on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Bemidji Community Arena. The Greyhounds will face Wayzata at home on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CST at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center.