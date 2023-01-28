High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Strong third period wins it for Detroit Lakes Lakers against Lake of the Woods Bears

A tight game between the home-team Detroit Lakes Lakers and the visiting Lake of the Woods Bears wasn't settled until the third period, when Detroit Lakes scored the game-winning goal, ending it 6-2.

January 27, 2023 11:29 PM
This makes an impressive four straight victories for the Lakers.

Next up:

The Lakers host the Breckenridge Blades in the next game at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Kent Freeman Arena. The same day, the Bears will host the Bearcats at 6 p.m. CST at International Arena.

