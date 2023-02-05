Strong third period wins it for Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks against Champlin Park Rebels

A tight game between the home-team Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks and the visiting Champlin Park Rebels wasn't settled until the third period, when Cloquet-Esko-Carlton scored the game-winning goal, ending it 2-1.

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton's Gino Bertgliot scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Rebels took the lead when Drew Pajunen scored assisted by Brent Solomon.

In the second period, Bobby Thornton scored a goal, assisted by Grady Knutson and Niko Gentilini, making the score 1-1.

The Lumberjacks took the lead early in the third period when Gino Bertgliot netted one, assisted by Joseph Antonutti and Noah Knutson. With that, Bertgliot completed the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks' comeback.

Coming up:

The Lumberjacks travel to Duluth East on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center. The Rebels host Anoka to play the Tornadoes on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Anoka Area Ice Arena.