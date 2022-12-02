Strong third period wins it for Centennial Cougars against Totino-Grace Eagles

A tight game between the home-team Centennial Cougars and the visiting Totino-Grace Eagles wasn't settled until the third period, when Centennial scored the game-winning goal, ending it 5-3.

The Eagles took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Sam Johnson. Colton Horak assisted.

The Cougars tied the game 1-1 in the first period when Palmer LeMay scored, assisted by Heath Nelson and Brock Carls.

Four goals were scored in the second period, the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the third period.

The Cougars took the lead within the first minute when Heath Nelson beat the goalie, assisted by Avrey Clarner and Palmer LeMay.

Kellen Krumwiede increased the lead to 5-3 late into the third period, assisted by Peyton Blair and Harper Searles.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, with the Cougars hosting the Bears at 2 p.m. CST at Centennial Sports Arena and the Eagles visiting the Fire at 3 p.m. CST at Brooklyn Park Activity Center.