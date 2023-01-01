Strong third period wins it for Buffalo Bison against Spring Lake Park Panthers
A tight game between the home-team Buffalo Bison and the visiting Spring Lake Park Panthers wasn't settled until the third period, when Buffalo scored the game-winning goal, ending it 2-0.
The Bison first took the lead early into the third period, with a goal from Ryan Roethke, assisted by Maty Ebert.
Lex Preugschas increased the lead to 2-0 nine minutes later, assisted by Ryan Roethke and Griffin Valli.
Next games:
Both teams will be back in action on Thursday when the Bison host Wayzata at 7 p.m. CST at Plymouth Ice Center and the Panthers welcome the Centennial Cougars at 7 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena.