Strong third period wins it for Buffalo Bison against Spring Lake Park Panthers

A tight game between the home-team Buffalo Bison and the visiting Spring Lake Park Panthers wasn't settled until the third period, when Buffalo scored the game-winning goal, ending it 2-0.

The Bison first took the lead early into the third period, with a goal from Ryan Roethke, assisted by Maty Ebert.

Lex Preugschas increased the lead to 2-0 nine minutes later, assisted by Ryan Roethke and Griffin Valli.

Next games:

Both teams will be back in action on Thursday when the Bison host Wayzata at 7 p.m. CST at Plymouth Ice Center and the Panthers welcome the Centennial Cougars at 7 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena.