Strong third period wins it for Bagley/Fosston Flyers against Kittson County Central Bearcats

A tight game between the home-team Bagley/Fosston Flyers and the visiting Kittson County Central Bearcats wasn't settled until the third period, when Bagley/Fosston scored the game-winning goal, ending it 6-3.

The Bearcats started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Tyler Hennen scoring in the first period, assisted by Timothy Johnson .

The Flyers tied the game 1-1 in the first period when Breckin Levin struck, assisted by Quinten Friborg.

The Bearcats took the lead with a goal from Hayden Olsonawski halfway through the first period, assisted by Tyler Hennen.

The Bearcats increased the lead to 3-1 late into the first when Tyler Hennen scored again, assisted by Ethan Hanson .

One goal were scored in the second period with the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the second break.

The Flyers took the lead early in the third period when Markus Olson beat the goalie yet again.

Beau Gunderson increased the lead to 5-3 four minutes later.

Breckin Levin increased the lead to 6-3 seven minutes later, assisted by Beau Gunderson.

The Flyers have now won four games in a row.

Coming up:

The Flyers will travel to the Ely/Tower-Soudan Timberwolves on Friday at 6 p.m. CST at Ely Ice Arena. The Bearcats will face Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley on the road on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Ted O. Johnson Arena.