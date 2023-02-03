Strong third period wins it for Albert Lea Tigers against Winona Winhawks

A tight game between the home-team Winona Winhawks and the visiting Albert Lea Tigers wasn't settled until the third period, when Albert Lea scored the game-winning goal, ending it 5-2.

The Winhawks took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Aven Prodzinski. Easton Kronebush assisted.

Eli Farris scored early into the second period, assisted by Joseph Yoon and Jack Ladlie.

Halfway through, Eli Farris scored a goal, assisted by Connor Pirsig, making the score 2-1.

The Winhawks made it 2-2 with a goal from John Vail.

Tim Chalmers took the lead early in the third period, assisted by Spencer VanBeek and Jaegar Miller.

Jaegar Miller increased the lead to 4-2 one minute later, assisted by Connor Pirsig and Tim Chalmers.

Jack Ladlie increased the lead to 5-2 eight minutes later, assisted by Joseph Yoon and Eli Farris.

The Tigers have now won seven straight road games.

Coming up:

On Saturday the Winhawks will play on the road against the Packers at 12 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena, while the Tigers will face the Scarlets home at 7:15 p.m. CST at Albert Lea City Arena.